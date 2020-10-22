Clear, 73° F
Full forecast
Weather sponsored by:
Log in Subscribe

TOP STORIES
City honors disabled workers
Hope Center mural to beautify arena
Tax Board donates money to pantries
Advanced search

E-EDITION

Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

View this issue

Browse other issues

LOCAL NEWS

Bad pipe causes havoc at Senior Center

Susan Foster was having a rough day Tuesday after what seemed like a minor plumbing problem turned into a major project. Foster, the director of the Perry County Senior Center in Perryville, said …

Hospital weighing CEO’s future

Perry County Memorial Hospital's president and CEO, Patrick Carron, has been on administrative leave for more than two weeks, according to numerous sources with direct knowledge of the matter. The …

Board approves tree plan

The absence of trees around the Perryville downtown square has left some city residents feeling out of sorts. The city began removing the previous tree tenants — Bradford pears, which have been …

City seeks input through surveys

Perryville residents who wish to weigh in on future city projects should watch their mailboxes this week. According to city administrator Brent Buerck, the city began mailing its 2020 Perryville …

See All Local News

SPORTS

Pirates fall to Dragons on senior night

To say that Perryville football coach Blane Boss was in a somber mood following the game would be an understatement. The big play terrorized the Perryville defense throughout the night as the Pirates …

Sports Roundup 10-14-2020

Softball: Perryville 9, Notre Dame-St. Louis 0 The Pirates scored four runs in the first two innings and rode that momentum to a shut out victory in the semifinal round of the Class 3, District 1 …

Indians defense dominates in victory over Blackcats

When Fredericktown running back Malachi Kyle picked up multiple first downs and plunged into the endzone to tie the game midway through the first quarter, one may have expected the game to maybe come …

Click Here For Our Local Sports Page

OBITUARIES
Wayne M. Kiefer
Wayne M. Kiefer, 56, of Sedgewickville passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 27, 1964 in Perryville to … Read More
Robert G. Little
Robert Glen Little, 32, of Perryville passed away, unexpectedly on Oct. 9, 2020, in Perryville. Bobby was born on Sept. 17, 1988, in … Read More
Diane C. Naegar
Diane C. Naeger, 75, of Perryville, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Southeast Hospital in Cape Girardeau. She was born Nov. 22, … Read More
Susan Lee Cox
Susan Lee Cox, 73, of East Cape Girardeau, Ill., died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.She … Read More
Obituary: Wallie G. Breig
Wallie G. Breig, 72, of Perryville, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at his residence in Perryville.He was born April 26, 1948 in … Read More

Click Here for Our Obituaries Page

OPINION

Letter to the editor: In support of Amendment 3

To the editor: I’ve seen a great deal of misinformation circulating around Amendment 3, which will be on the November ballot. In reality, this measure is an attempt by out-of-state special …

See All Opinion Columns

PHOTO GALLERIES

St. Vincent Homecoming 2020

See All Photo Galleries

VIDEOS

Missouri Gubernatorial Forum — Oct. 9, 2020

See More Videos

SPECIAL SECTIONS
Rozier's Food Centre - October 21-27 Sale Ad
Read More
Fall 2020 Home Improvement
Read More
Readers' Choice Awards - 2020 Winners
Read More
Senior Living - Spring 2020
Read More
Spring Home Improvement - 2020
Read More

See All of our Special Sections

© Copyright 2020 Perryville Republic Monitor | Copyright/Terms of Use
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions