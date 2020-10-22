If a person were to have looked at how the teams stacked up before Friday nights game, one would have thought that Perryville and Dexter would have matched up nicely, and possibly been a competitive …
Perryville softball coach Dustin Wengert was having a sense of déjà vu. One year after his Pirates blew a lead in the final inning of the district championship to Notre Dame, the same scenario …
Softball: Perryville 9, Lutheran South 1 Perryville scored five runs in the second inning to vault out to a big lead to claim the Class 3, District 1 title. Alyson Stortz got the win on the …
To the editor: I’ve seen a great deal of misinformation circulating around Amendment 3, which will be on the November ballot. In reality, this measure is an attempt by out-of-state special …
To the editor: Human belief has always existed across a spectrum. Some of us believe in flying …
Dear Editor: As a former 10-year resident of Perryville, former employee of Perry County Memorial …
TO THE EDITOR: This election will give Missouri voters an opportunity to correct a mistake …
DEAR EDITOR, The Paul Collins article (10-1-2020) was worthy of front-page coverage. …
By Jason Smith When the lead story in The New York Times is to praise something accomplished …
TO THE EDITOR: Police officers are our fellow citizens. They live in our cities, go to our …